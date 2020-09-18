BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend! We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but it’s going to be chilly!

A large area of high pressure is building into the northeast, and that will be in control of our weather through most of next week.

With clear skies, temperatures will drop down into the 30s tonight, and there will be frost in areas away from the Champlain Valley.

The coldest night will be Saturday night into Sunday morning when temperatures will be dipping into the 20s in many spots, to the low 30s in the Champlain Valley. There may even be some teens in some of the colder pockets of the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom. Any of us away from the Champlain Valley could find a hard freeze, with patchy frost in the Champlain Valley as well.

It will finally start to warm up again as we start off the beginning of next week, and the temperatures will be back to normal again by mid-week.

Our next chance for some showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

Fall officially begins on Tuesday at 9:30 AM with the occurrence of the Autumnal Equinox. The fall colors are already starting to appear in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains, and the White Mountains.

Get out and enjoy the sunshine over the next several days, but make sure you are dressed warmly!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.