A large area of high pressure is building into the northeast, and that will be in control of our weather through most of next week. Today will be the first of those sunny days, but it will be breezy out of the north, and temperatures will be running close to 10 degrees below normal (normal high for Burlington is now 70°). We’ll drop down into the 30s tonight under clear skies, and there will be frost in areas away from the Champlain Valley.

The weekend will also feature sunny days and clear nights, but it will stay cool. The coldest time will be Saturday night into Sunday morning when temperatures will be dipping into the 20s in many spots, to the low 30s in the Champlain Valley. There may even be some teens in some of the colder pockets of the Adirondacks and the Northeast Kingdom.

It will finally start to warm up again as we get into next week, and the temperatures will be back to normal again by mid-week.

Fall officially begins on Tuesday at 9:30 AM with the occurrence of the Autumnal Equinox. The fall colors are already starting to appear in the higher elevations of the Adirondacks, the Green Mountains, and the White Mountains.

Get out and enjoy the sunshine over the next several days, but make sure you are dressed warmly! -Gary

