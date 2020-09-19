Advertisement

Drunk New Jersey man crashed a motorcycle in Rockingham

New Jersey man arrested
New Jersey man arrested(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) -

A New Jersey man according to Vermont State police was driving drunk, and crashed the motorcycle in Rockingham.

State police have identified the driver as 23 year old Connor Ganz of Freehold, New Jersey. Freehold allegedly driving south on Missing Link Road in Rockingham at a high rate of speed and failed to make the right hand turn at the intersection of US Route 5.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and found a Vermont-registered Harley Davidson in the roadway with significant front end damage. Ganz was subsequently transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries.

He was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in November.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Robbery at Jolley convenience store in Ferrisburgh

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Robbery at Jolley convenience store in Ferrisburgh

News

What to do Saturday, September 19th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kayla Martin
What to do Saturday, September 19th

News

VT wildfire concerns on radar as GMNF personnel sent west

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Although the US Forest Service has sent people out west to help with the wildfires, it does not mean that Vermont is out of the woods.

News

Political leaders across our region react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Political leaders across Vermont, New York and New Hampshire react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Latest News

News

Church Street stores send letter to lawmakers, want better regulations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
More than 20 stores on the Church Street Marketplace are calling on lawmakers to help them with some people who hang out downtown.

News

Political leaders across our region react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 11 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights, and the court’s second female justice has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

News

Church Street stores send letter to lawmakers, want better regulations

Updated: 11 hours ago
More than 20 stores on the Church Street Marketplace are calling on lawmakers to help them with some people who hang out downtown.

News

Vermont Guard hosts annual Operation Bullseye

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Anyone looking for a free lesson in shooting, or anyone who wants to sight in their rifle for the upcoming hunting season, will have the perfect opportunity at Fort Ethan Allen in Jericho over the weekend.

News

UVM officials say COVID containment plans working

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Annie Stevens, UVM’s vice provost and dean of students, about their plans moving forward to keep COVID-19 contained.

News

The Vermont Cynic investigates Redstone Green party

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Vermont Cynic newspaper investigates party on UVM's Redstone Green.