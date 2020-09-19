Drunk New Jersey man crashed a motorcycle in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) -

A New Jersey man according to Vermont State police was driving drunk, and crashed the motorcycle in Rockingham.

State police have identified the driver as 23 year old Connor Ganz of Freehold, New Jersey. Freehold allegedly driving south on Missing Link Road in Rockingham at a high rate of speed and failed to make the right hand turn at the intersection of US Route 5.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and found a Vermont-registered Harley Davidson in the roadway with significant front end damage. Ganz was subsequently transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for his injuries.

He was later arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and negligent operation.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in November.

