Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but more frost expected at night.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning was the coldest morning since mid-May. In fact, Saranac Lake got down to 21 degrees. Today will feature sunny skies, but it will be cool, with highs only in the mid to upper 50s...a good 10 to 15 degrees below average. Frost and freezes are likely again tonight, putting an early end to the growing season in many locations. Sunday will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Frost is likely once again Sunday night.

The strong area of high pressure will stick around on Monday, with sunny skies continuing. Fall officially arrives on Tuesday, and it will warm into the mid to upper 60s. We’ll finally get low 70s by Wednesday. Thursday will be dry, then we’ll finally have a chance for showers on Friday. We definitely need the rain.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

