Robbery at Jolley convenience store in Ferrisburgh

Two males connected to the Jolley store robberies(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) -

On September 1st, police responded to an alarm at Jolley Convenience Store in Ferrisburgh.

Police say two males gained entry to the store, and took an undisclosed amount of tobacco products. A vehicle was identified leaving the scene of the burglary. Shortly thereafter Officers from Shelburne Police Department were able to identify one suspect, 24 year old Jacob Robbins, using the vehicle description. Robbins and his vehicle also matched information provided from similar incidents in the areas of Colchester, Essex, South Burlington, and Hinesburg.

Colchester Police Department took Robins into custody on September 15th, and was for Armed Robbery by the South Burlington Police Department. But now, police are looking for help in locating the other male party involved in this incident. No further description is currently available. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the number on your screen.

