Vermont Guard hosts annual Operation Bullseye

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Anyone looking for a free lesson in shooting, or anyone who wants to sight in their rifle for the upcoming hunting season, will have the perfect opportunity at the Camp Ethan Allen Training site in Jericho over the weekend.

The Vermont Army National Guard will be hosting their Operation Bullseye event for the fourth year in a row, and they have made necessary adjustments to keep the event COVI9-19 safe.

Major John Hearn says events like this give the Guard a perfect chance to connect with their local community and offer some of their knowledge and resources to local sharpshooters, and first-time firearm operators.

“I think it’s really important that we remain involved because we do a lot to support our local community," Hearn said. "And we also want to take that opportunity to showcase what it is that we do, as a National Guard.”

This event will take place on September 19th and on the 20th, those attending the event will need to be fourteen years of age or older and they will need to bring their own firearms and ammunition; but, using the range will be free.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.