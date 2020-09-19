Advertisement

VT wildfire concerns on radar as GMNF personnel sent west

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - As wildfires rage on in California, personnel from the US Forest Service across the country are stepping up to fight fires.

Currently, there are no Green Mountain National Forest employees helping to fight fires in California.

Though that could change, there are personnel in other parts of the country.

According to the US Forest Service, in recent weeks six Green Mountain National Forest employees were sent to Utah for 14 days to help with prevention and patrol.

There are two GMNF employees in Nevada for 30 days for helicopter aviation support and initial attack.

And Colorado has three rotations of 10 people for 45 days, helping with initial attack and fire danger.

What about Vermont?

Although the US Forest Service has sent people out west to help with the wildfires, it does not mean that Vermont is out of the woods.

In fact, fall is a dangerous time for wildfire activity in our region, especially in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont is the 6th smallest state in the country, with an acreage of just over 6.1 million.

As of this week, over 3 million acres of land are reported to have burned in California... that makes up more than 50 percent of the Green Mountain State.

“We are in a drought situation here and we are pretty concerned about the possibility of fires, especially this fall," says Dan Dillner of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation.

According to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation, the likelihood of wildfires spreading across the state is low.

Our forests different than California’s, as they have drier soils, and softer woods.

“In California, they’ve been in a multi-year, decade long drought, there’s just not any soil moisture,” says Dillner.

But Vermont has seen low rainfall count this year -- low moisture has the duff layer, which normally holds moisture, all dried out.

That causes concern about ground fires, like we’ve seen already this year in the Northeast Kingdom.

We’re told it takes days worth of rain to fix moisture levels.

Wildfires of any size in Vermont would be costly, causing trees to die, and devastating a healthy forest... plus it would put pressure on local volunteer firefighters.

“They’re hard to put out because they take a lot of hand work to dig them out, they’re often remote so you may have to hike with water on your back to get there," says Dillner.

And with leaves falling, we’re told there could be some larger fires this fall.

“We’re really telling people to please be very careful with any campfires, especially in remote areas. You might think you put it out with a little water but after you leave, that smolders and burns down underground. And then you get a dry, windy, sunny day that will pop up and be a fire. Any time you’re doing any open burning in Vermont, getting a permit from the forest fire warden for your town, by law, that’s required," Dillner says.

Dillner also says people should be checking for fire danger levels, whether it be on Smokey the Bear signs, or online.

How are the fire danger levels determined?

“So in the old days, folks are actually going out and actually picking up fuels and weighing them and measuring moisture, now it’s done with a computer model," says Dillner.

Dan Dillner explains how these remote automated weather systems help determine fire danger levels.
Dan Dillner explains how these remote automated weather systems help determine fire danger levels.(WCAX)

Fortunately, fire danger levels are updated all the time because of something called a remote automated weather system. There are five in Vermont.

“From this station, we gather wind information, precipitation, solar radiation, it all gets sent up to satellite and then to my computer... bring it into models to help predict the fire danger," says Dillner.

Allowing forest personnel to keep our land fire-free, as much as possible.

