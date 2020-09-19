Advertisement

What to do Saturday, September 19th

Events to do this Saturday
Events to do this Saturday(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at What-to-do on this Saturday.

What’s a better way to start of your day than by getting free chocolate? Well Lake Champlain Chocolate factory has a new collection called “restorative moments,” and they want you to try them out for free. From flavors of dark chocolate, rasberry jam, golden spice, and even hazlenut crunch.

But this free tasting does serve a purpose. If you like what you taste and want to purchase from this collection, 10% of the net profits will be donated to the Intervale Conservation Nursery. By buying chocolate you can help protect and preserve the integrity of our waterways.

This tasting will start at noon and go until 4pm at the lake Champlain Chocolate factory on 750 Pine Street, in Burlington.

If you’re looking for a more adventurous start to your Saturday, you might consider a hike challenge.

The 2020 CATS Grand Challenge is back, and they want to preview their challenging trails this weekend. Saturday anytime from noon to 8pm you can try the intermediate trail at the Free Range Adirondack Harvest Festival. Participants who finish the hike qualify for the challenge patch.

If you’re interested in the full challenge it starts this Monday. Here are the full details.

After all the hiking you might be pretty hungry. Fortunately starting at 5pm the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department will be serving take out meals. Proceeds will go to two men in their department, Bob Bain and Tim Mackey. Both men have served at the department for years and now they are the ones in need of support for their medical needs.

The meal is ten-dollars and includes: Fish, Cole Slaw, Fresh Cut French Fries, Fried Dough Balls with choice of Powdered Sugar or Cinnamon and a Beverage. There will also be Chicken Tenders for folks who don’t like fish.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VT wildfire concerns on radar as GMNF personnel sent west

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Although the US Forest Service has sent people out west to help with the wildfires, it does not mean that Vermont is out of the woods.

News

Political leaders across our region react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Political leaders across Vermont, New York and New Hampshire react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Church Street stores send letter to lawmakers, want better regulations

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
More than 20 stores on the Church Street Marketplace are calling on lawmakers to help them with some people who hang out downtown.

News

Political leaders across our region react to passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights, and the court’s second female justice has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Latest News

News

Church Street stores send letter to lawmakers, want better regulations

Updated: 10 hours ago
More than 20 stores on the Church Street Marketplace are calling on lawmakers to help them with some people who hang out downtown.

News

Vermont Guard hosts annual Operation Bullseye

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Anyone looking for a free lesson in shooting, or anyone who wants to sight in their rifle for the upcoming hunting season, will have the perfect opportunity at Fort Ethan Allen in Jericho over the weekend.

News

UVM officials say COVID containment plans working

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Céline McArthur spoke with Annie Stevens, UVM’s vice provost and dean of students, about their plans moving forward to keep COVID-19 contained.

News

The Vermont Cynic investigates Redstone Green party

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Vermont Cynic newspaper investigates party on UVM's Redstone Green.

News

Vermont bars get greenlight for counter seating; lodgings go to full-capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
For the first time in several weeks, Governor Phil Scott Friday cranked another turn of Vermont’s economic spigot, easing restrictions on lodging and restaurants just as the fall foliage season begins.

News

Pets with Potential: Meet Jack Rabbit

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
“Jack Rabbit” is a bunny who’s looking for a new home. Triana Kozak from the Humane Society of Chittenden County has this week’s Pet with Potential.