What to do Saturday, September 19th

What’s a better way to start of your day than by getting free chocolate? Well Lake Champlain Chocolate factory has a new collection called “restorative moments,” and they want you to try them out for free. From flavors of dark chocolate, rasberry jam, golden spice, and even hazlenut crunch.

But this free tasting does serve a purpose. If you like what you taste and want to purchase from this collection, 10% of the net profits will be donated to the Intervale Conservation Nursery. By buying chocolate you can help protect and preserve the integrity of our waterways.

This tasting will start at noon and go until 4pm at the lake Champlain Chocolate factory on 750 Pine Street, in Burlington.

If you’re looking for a more adventurous start to your Saturday, you might consider a hike challenge.

The 2020 CATS Grand Challenge is back, and they want to preview their challenging trails this weekend. Saturday anytime from noon to 8pm you can try the intermediate trail at the Free Range Adirondack Harvest Festival. Participants who finish the hike qualify for the challenge patch.

If you’re interested in the full challenge it starts this Monday. Here are the full details.

After all the hiking you might be pretty hungry. Fortunately starting at 5pm the Rupert Volunteer Fire Department will be serving take out meals. Proceeds will go to two men in their department, Bob Bain and Tim Mackey. Both men have served at the department for years and now they are the ones in need of support for their medical needs.

The meal is ten-dollars and includes: Fish, Cole Slaw, Fresh Cut French Fries, Fried Dough Balls with choice of Powdered Sugar or Cinnamon and a Beverage. There will also be Chicken Tenders for folks who don’t like fish.

