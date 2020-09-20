Advertisement

Added Headaches for Co-op Teams?

Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves have additional issues to overcome in COVID era
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This has been an ever-evolving slog of a year, where the only constant is last-minute change. Here in Vermont, high schools are attempting to get the Fall sports season off the ground, but there are still a number of hurdles that have to be overcome.

While everyone is dealing with the difficult circumstances, there is one one kind of team that has to handle an added layer of complications in order to play this season. Co-op teams are made up of players from multiple schools because one or more of the schools doesn’t have enough interested students to field their own teams. They have become more and more prevalent in the state of Vermont in recent years, and there are a handful of co-op teams playing football this Fall. That includes one at the D1 level: the Burlington-South Burlington Seawolves.

“A couple months ago, we didn’t know we were gonna be able to play," said senior quarterback and BHS student Bassiru Diawara. "Just knowing we’re gonna be able to get out there and actually play football...it’s great.”

Now it’s hard enough for teams made up of players from one school to get together and all practice this year, but the logistical hurdles for two schools are that much tougher.

“The biggest challenges that we really face are transportation and just really go through the health screening process,” said Seawolves head coach Joe McDonald.

Fortunately the Seawolves have found a way around that.

“They’ve got it kind of on lock with the bus system,” said Matt Campbell, an SBHS senior and Seawolves tight end. "A lot of seniors are helping out with driving and stuff.”

“Kids from Burlington go through a screening process before they even get onto the bus, which is a good thing so we can kind of reduce any chance of infection before they even get on the bus," McDonald said. "And then when everyone gets here, we do the same thing again.”

Even the closure of the BHS building for the rest of the semester hasn’t made things too difficult given how adaptable the kids have become to an ever-changing situation.

“Yeah it’s a little hard that we’re not in school right now knowing that COVID’s not the reason why,” Diawara added. "So we’re all online, we’re doing our schoolwork online. Just getting that done, getting here and practicing. Everything’s the same.”

That flexibility could continue to prove useful. The VPA announced Friday that the Agency of Education had not given the green light for schools to move into step three of their reopening process, which on the sports side of things means interscholastic competition can’t begin on Monday as planned. It’s unclear at this point whether that will wipe out next weekend’s football games, but given everything they’ve already had to adapt to, don’t expect it to rattle the Seawolves.

“We’re gonna prepare for next week because that’s on our schedule so we’re not worried about if anything happens," Diawara said.

“Everyone really is used to the fact that everything is evolving,” added McDonald. "I don’t see it being an issue. We’re doing an intrasquad tomorrow to prepare for next Friday for our home opener hopefully. If we don’t have that, we’ll do an intrasquad.”

“At this point, we’re kinda just happy to be playing with each other," Campbell said. "We don’t know what’s gonna come for the future. I mean we’re hoping for the best but we’re playing with what we got.”

The Seawolves were supposed to host BFA Fairfax on Friday, but if that game is canceled, they’d next play at Rice on Wednesday the 30th.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Corliss Seals Second Consecutive King of the Road Title in Style

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Barre native claims checkers in final race to clinch back-to-back championships

Sports

Hoped for start of the H.S. fall sports season put on hold

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
With Vermont schools still in Step 2 of return plan, games cannot begin next week

Sports

Start date set, scheduling still a challenge

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
Setting a schedule will be a challenge this season for the UVM basketball programs.

Sports

Paul Smith’s debuts new biathlon range

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The range is the next step in a growing partnership between the college and U.S. Biathlon

Latest News

Sports

2021 Bobsled & Skeleton World Championships moved from Lake Placid

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
The event will be held in Germany. Lake Placid likely to host Worlds in 2025.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

H.S. fall sports: One week in

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCune
A look at how the first week of practices have gone in the high school sports season.

Sports

Sights and Sounds: High School Sports Resume

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
First week of practice in the books

Sports

Woodcroft Working with Cats

Updated: Sep. 13, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT
|
By Jack Fitzsimmons
First-year head coach on the ice with his team for the first time