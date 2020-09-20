Community helps renovate historical museum

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A landmark that has been in Fairfax for more than 200 years is getting a facelift.

A handful of volunteers met on Saturday to scrape and paint the Fairfax Historical Society.

The President of the Historical Society Nicole Vance says they are renovating the museum due to flood damage done about 10 years ago.

Vance says the inside has already been spruced up, but now it’s time to focus on the outside.

She says this repair effort comes a few years after an outside party was hired to do the job but they ended up stealing money from Historical Society.

“They got about halfway though scraping it and they actually ran off with all the Society’s money and didn’t finish that job,” she said. "So the exterior has been in a state of disrepair for a while but the community has pulled together to fix it up and make it happen.”

The museum was built in 1807. It was the original town hall and was moved across the street to its current location in the 1990s when it was donated to the historical society.

