Cyclists ride for racial justice on Smuggler’s Notch

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A local cyclist community teams up with the Lamoille Restorative Center to take a stand against racism by biking up Smuggler’s Notch.

For six hours on Saturday, bicyclists trekked up and down Smuggler’s Notch for the Ride for Justice fundraiser event. All of the proceeds will go to the Lamoille Restorative Center in Hyde Park, which has been addressing issues of racial and social injustice within Vermont’s court system for 40 years.

Event organizers say they wanted to find a unique and active way people could show their support.

“Some people that we serve have gone through the justice system. And in Vermont, many people don’t know that we actually lock up more people of color on a percentage basis than any other state in the country and that’s something that the justice system really needs to work on,” said Heather Hobart of the Lamoille Restorative Center.

The Lamoille Restorative Center serves about 1,000 people a year. They also work with local schools to try to eradicate racism in their suspension rates. Hobart says Vermont schools suspend students of color 2-3 times more than white students.

