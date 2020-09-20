Frost/freeze again Sunday morning, then plenty of sunshine on the way.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will start off with a frost or freeze, except right around Lake Champlain. Unfortunately, the growing season is coming to an early end for many. Sunday itself will be sunny and a bit warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Frost is expected again Sunday night. Sunny weather will continue Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid 60s...a fine day for going for a walk or looking at the fall foliage.

Fall officially arrives 9:30 AM Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer. We’ll finally get some 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with dry weather continuing. Friday will bring showers, and we certainly need any rain we can get. Saturday will be fair and slightly cooler.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.