Looking ahead, September 20th

On Monday, sports begin again in New York. In August, The head of the New York State Council of School Superintendents urged Governor Cuomo to cancel fall sports.

But Cuomo gave the green light for lower-risk sports to take place, including soccer, field hockey, cross county, tennis, and swimming.

They can begin practicing and then playing in all regions of the state starting Monday.

Looking ahead to this Tuesday. Its the deadline for New Yorkers to submit their certifications for the second round of emergency funding.

New Yorkers who qualified for the second round of L-W-A Benefits or who must submit their certification, must do so by 5 pm. They will be paid by the following week. And those who submit their certifications on a later date will be paid on a rolling basis. New York state will be retroactively paying Benefits starting next week.

The state has announced that they’ve paid over 44.5 Billion dollars in benefits during the pandemic through emergency funding. That’s more than 21 typical years worth of benefits in just six months. New York state labor department also announces nearly 1.9 billion dollars in lost wage, assistance paid to the New York State.

Looking ahead to this Wednesday is the start of The 77th Annual Vermont Conference on Recreation.

Held online this year, the theme is “Creating our vision.” They will be recording all sessions so they can be watched at a later date. The education program has various programs such as related COVID content and includes virtual chats, lunch & learns and even a social.

Looking ahead to this Thursday, the city of Plattsburgh will be listening to public comment surrounding the city’s plan to annex the land it owns in Plattsburgh town.

At the beginning of the month, the town of Plattsburgh filed a new lawsuit against the city to stop next step in the city’s land annexation plan. The 220 acre annexation process began in 2018.

