Milton’s September cemetery clean-up

Only two people participated in this September's cemetery clean-up in Milton, but they got right to work first thing in the morning straightening out tombstones.
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not Halloween yet, but one Milton man is spending a lot of time in the town’s cemeteries.

Peter Staniels is the Milton cemetery caretaker. He’s organized three clean-up events since he was appointed to the position last year. Staniels looks after 13 cemeteries and only has a few volunteers who assist with the work. Saturday morning’s undertaking was to re-align the tombstones at as many cemeteries as possible, starting with the land plot on Railroad Street.

“You know we haven’t done everything we want to do, and we haven’t done all the cemeteries yet, but the people that have, as late as this morning, walking by early this morning, saying, ‘Thank you for doing what you’re doing.’ So I think it’s noticed,” Staniels said.

Staniels says more helpers are always welcome. Contact the Milton town clerk to sign up for cemetery clean-up.

