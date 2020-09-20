Multi-town pursuit starts at border, ends in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A high speed pursuit involving several police departments started at the Canadian Border and ended at Burlington’s Battery Park.

Police say at 9:30 Saturday morning, Michael Wyler, 34, of Georgia escaped Customs and Border Protection custody at the Highgate Port of Entry. Police didn’t say how the pursuit ensued, but they say it began on Route 7 in St. Albans. During the chase, Vermont State police got help from St. Albans, Milton, Colchester, Winooski, South Burlington, and Burlington police, plus Chittenden County Sheriffs.

Police say Wyler tried smashing into cruisers and almost hit someone putting down spike strips. He eventually drove straight into Battery Park, where police arrested him. Wyler’s list of federal and state charges include Attempting to Elude, Gross Negligent Operation, and Aggravated Assault. He’s being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

