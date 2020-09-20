Advertisement

Multiple DUI's overnight across the state

Many DUI's across the state overnight
Many DUI's across the state overnight(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMONT (WCAX) -

A busy Saturday night for police across the state.

Overnight, police reported a multitude of DUI crashes or incidents, including a hit and run in Dorset. According to a press release, Vermont State Police responded to reports of a crash in the Barrows House Inn parking lot.

Police say the vehicle in question struck another parked car, and then fled from the scene. Shortly thereafter officers found the car with the help of the Manchester Police Department, and arrested the owner, 74 year old Stephen Densham of Essex Junction for DUI.

Densham is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, but the date has not yet been released.

