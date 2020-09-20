Advertisement

Very quiet weather the next several days.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will continue to bring plenty of sunshine today. It will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs mainly in the low 60s. Patchy frost is likely once again tonight. Sunny skies are in store again on Monday, with highs reaching the mid 60s. Monday night will be warmer than previous nights.

Fall officially arrives Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Expect mostly sunny skies. We’ll finally have 70s for highs Wednesday and Thursday, with dry conditions continuing. Our next chance for any precipitation won’t occur until Friday, and only some showers are expected along a weak cold front. Dry weather returns for Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Frost/freeze again Sunday morning, then plenty of sunshine on the way.

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Dave Busch
Most locations will be at or below freezing early Sunday morning. Dry, sunny weather will continue into Tuesday, with a gradual warming trend. Our next chance for showers won't occur until Friday, and we definitely need the rain.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but more frost expected at night.

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
By Dave Busch
This morning was the coldest since the middle of May. High pressure will give us lots of sunshine today and Sunday. Frosts and freezes are likely again tonight, and possibly Sunday night. Temperatures will warm up closer to average later in the week.

Morning Weather Web

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
Morning Weather Web

By Sharon Meyer
Crisp sunny days and frosty nights ahead!

By Gary Sadowsky
Long stretch of sunny days ahead, but chilly through the weekend.

By Sharon Meyer
