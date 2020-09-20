Very quiet weather the next several days.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will continue to bring plenty of sunshine today. It will be slightly warmer than Saturday, with highs mainly in the low 60s. Patchy frost is likely once again tonight. Sunny skies are in store again on Monday, with highs reaching the mid 60s. Monday night will be warmer than previous nights.

Fall officially arrives Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Expect mostly sunny skies. We’ll finally have 70s for highs Wednesday and Thursday, with dry conditions continuing. Our next chance for any precipitation won’t occur until Friday, and only some showers are expected along a weak cold front. Dry weather returns for Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

