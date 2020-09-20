What to do Saturday, September 20th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Operation Bullseye is back in town. The Vermont National Guard is opening their range doors to the public. Today at the Camp Ethan Allen Training facility in Jericho, local hunters, firearms enthusiasts and community members are welcome to use the long distance ranges. The goal of the event is to facilitate a safe environment to sight firearms, test the capabilities of their weapon, and their craft. Standard size hunting firearms only are permitted.

This will take place from 9am to 4pm.

Another culture event happening later on this afternoon at Rokeby Museum.

A double-lecture program “Exposing the Challenges: A Closer Look at Women’s Suffrage.” This event will be hosted by two female Vermont historians, and they will discuss the early women’s movement, alongside the abolitionist movement, and the struggle for women’s rights. This will be an outdoor event safe for 50. In case of rain the event will be held indoors for 25 with video recording available the next day.

Reservations can be made by calling 802-877-3406, or emailing admin@rokeby.org

And the 6th annual community fundraiser is staying strong through the pandemic. This year the Harvest Festival will be doing curbside pick ups for dinner, dessert, merchandise and more. It will take place at the Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland.

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance. The soul of the event is to celebrate local farms, and the mission to re-localize our region’s food system. The purchase of a ticket provides a free meal to one Farm-acy member. The program helps folks improve their health through food. Once a member has been referred by their healthcare provider they receive 15 weeks of fresh local produce.

