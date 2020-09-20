Advertisement

What to do Sunday, September 20th

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

It’s time now to take a look at What-to-do on this Sunday.

Operation Bullseye is back in town. The Vermont National Guard is opening their range doors to the public. Today at the Camp Ethan Allen Training facility in Jericho, local hunters, firearms enthusiasts, and community members are welcome to use the long-distance ranges. The goal of the event is to facilitate a safe environment to sight firearms, test the capabilities of their weapon, and their craft. Standard size hunting firearms only are permitted.

This will take place from 9 am to 4 pm.

Another cultural event happening later this afternoon at Rokeby Museum.

A double-lecture program “Exposing the Challenges: A Closer Look at Women’s Suffrage.” This event will be hosted by two female Vermont historians, and they will discuss the early women’s movement, alongside the abolitionist movement, and the struggle for women’s rights. This will be an outdoor event safe for 50. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors for 25 with video recording available the next day.

Reservations can be made by calling 802-877-3406 or emailing admin@rokeby.org

And the 6th annual community fundraiser is staying strong through the pandemic. This year the Harvest Festival will be doing curbside pickups for dinner, dessert, merchandise, and more. It will take place at the Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland.

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance. The soul of the event is to celebrate local farms, and the mission to re-localize our region’s food system. The purchase of a ticket provides a free meal to one Farm-acy member. The program helps folks improve their health through food. Once a member has been referred by their healthcare provider they receive 15 weeks of fresh local produce.

Here is a link to the ticket details.

That wraps up what we have for you to do on this Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Looking ahead, September 20th

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Looking ahead, September 20th

News

Multiple DUI’s overnight across the state

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Multiple DUI’s overnight across the state

News

NEK non-profit helping veterans find stable connections

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
While there are countless types of therapy available, this week Elissa Borden took a ride up to the Northeast Kingdom to see mental health professionals, veterans, and horses, all working towards a stable connection.

News

What to do Saturday, September 20th

Updated: 10 hours ago
What to do Saturday, September 20th

Latest News

News

Milton’s September cemetery clean-up

Updated: 20 hours ago
It’s not Halloween yet, but one Milton man is spending a lot of time in the town’s cemeteries.

News

Multi-town pursuit starts at border, ends in Burlington

Updated: 20 hours ago
A high speed pursuit involving several police departments started at the Canadian Border and ended at Burlington’s Battery Park.

News

Cyclists ride for racial justice on Smuggler’s Notch

Updated: 20 hours ago
A local cyclist community teams up with the Lamoille Restorative Center to take a stand against racism by biking up Smuggler’s Notch.

News

North Country athletes fight for fall sports season

Updated: 21 hours ago
New York families are asking the state to lift the ban on high school fall sports deemed “high contact," including football, rugby, volleyball and hockey.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

North Country athletes fight for fall sports season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
New York families are asking the state to lift the ban on high school fall sports deemed “high contact," including football, rugby, volleyball and hockey.