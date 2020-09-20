Winooski man facing firearm charges holds child hostage

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski man is behind bars for holding a child hostage, and he’s already facing a slew of firearms-related charges.

Police say at about 4:30 Saturday morning, they responded to the Winooski home where someone reported a man with a gun was keeping a child inside. Police called the suspect, Jordan Atwood, 26, who agreed to exit the house with the child. Once he was outside, police placed Atwood in custody. The child wasn’t hurt.

Atwood is being held without bail for a multiple charges, including First Degree Unlawful Restraint, First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release and Offense in the Presence of a Child. Police say he’s also facing several firearm-related offenses.

On August 31, Burlington police arrested Atwood for unlawful possession of an AR-15 style rifle and pistol. He was walking near the protesters in Battery Park with the guns in hand, allegedly threatening them.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.