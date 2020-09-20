YCQM Sept. 20, 2020

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Sunday on “You Can Quote Me” U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nola tells us why she’s opposed to a safe injection site in Burlington. Is cash bail classist and racist? Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George says yes, so she’s no longer asking judges for it. We’ll talk to her about the move. A recap of what we learned from the nation’s leading COVID-19 expert about Vermont’s response to the pandemic. We’ll bring you more from Dr. Anthony Fauci. Plus, a bill to create a marijuana market moves forward in the Legislature. Our political reporter Calvin Cutler will bring us the latest and talks to the candidates for Governor, Phil Scott and David Zuckerman, about it.

