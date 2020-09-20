BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny weekend, we’ve got much more on the way as we head into the work week. Temperatures will be cool to start the day on Monday as well, with areas of widespread frost expected. High temperatures will continue to run a bit below normal Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

We’ll start to warm things back up again by mid week with highs in the low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Plan on a few more clouds, but otherwise skies will remain dry. Our best chance of rain this week will come with a weak frontal system on Thursday night and early Friday, with just a few light showers expected.

Dry skies look to remain through the end of the week with partly sunny skies heading into the weekend. High by Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.