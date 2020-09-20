Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a sunny weekend, we’ve got much more on the way as we head into the work week. Temperatures will be cool to start the day on Monday as well, with areas of widespread frost expected. High temperatures will continue to run a bit below normal Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s.

We’ll start to warm things back up again by mid week with highs in the low 70s by Wednesday and Thursday. Plan on a few more clouds, but otherwise skies will remain dry. Our best chance of rain this week will come with a weak frontal system on Thursday night and early Friday, with just a few light showers expected.

Dry skies look to remain through the end of the week with partly sunny skies heading into the weekend. High by Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a great week!

Very quiet weather the next several days.

By Dave Busch
A strong area of high pressure will keep our weather dry through Thursday (we definitely need rain). Patchy frost is likely again tonight, then temperatures will warm up during the week. We'll finally have a chance for showers on Friday.

Frost/freeze again Sunday morning, then plenty of sunshine on the way.

By Dave Busch
Most locations will be at or below freezing early Sunday morning. Dry, sunny weather will continue into Tuesday, with a gradual warming trend. Our next chance for showers won't occur until Friday, and we definitely need the rain.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend, but more frost expected at night.

By Dave Busch
This morning was the coldest since the middle of May. High pressure will give us lots of sunshine today and Sunday. Frosts and freezes are likely again tonight, and possibly Sunday night. Temperatures will warm up closer to average later in the week.

By Sharon Meyer
Crisp sunny days and frosty nights ahead!

By Gary Sadowsky
Long stretch of sunny days ahead, but chilly through the weekend.

