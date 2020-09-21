Absentee ballots sent to NH city, town clerks for distribution

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election are on their way to New Hampshire city and town clerks' offices.

The secretary of state’s office said three truckloads of ballots were shipped on Monday and will be delivered to communities by Friday.

From there, they will be delivered to voters who have requested them.

Under temporary changes to state law, anyone with concerns about the coronavirus pandemic was allowed to vote by absentee ballot in the Sept. 8 primary and the upcoming general election.

