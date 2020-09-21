Advertisement

Addiction recovery walk hosted online

The Step Into Action Recovery Walk was entirely virtual this year.
By Kiernan Brisson
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For its eighth year, the Step Into Action Recovery Walk didn’t require any walking, just listening.

Saturday, the organization celebrated overcoming addiction live over Zoom. The Step Into Action team held a virtual raffle and hosted a week-long series of guest speakers leading up to the event. Organizers say they’ve received emails and messages from recovering addicts and families thanking them for putting it on through the pandemic. They say the event was extremely successful -- so successful, they’ll probably keep the online features.

“We do plan on hopefully implementing some of these things that we learned this year with virtual so that we can connect with the people that can’t make it that day," organizer Julie Philips said.

Step Into Action has already raised over $13,000 through their online store alone. Philips says they expect that number to grow until the shop closes at the end of October.

