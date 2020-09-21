Adirondack Sports Council to discuss 2023 winter games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - We expect to learn more about the FISU Winter World University Games scheduled to happen in Lake Placid in 2023 Monday.

The Adirondack Sports Council will be holding a virtual town hall Monday night at 7 p.m.

Lake Placid will be hosting the games January 12-22.

We’re told area residents can watch and listen in to the meeting through the council’s YouTube channel.

Panelists will highlight the global scale of the games and their economic impact for the region.

