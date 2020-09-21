Beekmantown Central School District moving online after reported COVID cases

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local New York school district is going remote for a bit after cases of COVID-19 are reported in the classroom.

According to information posted online, one second grade student at Beekmantown Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. There’s also an assumed positive case for a teacher at Beekmantown Middle School.

We’re told both of these people attended school for roughly five days and that in both of their classrooms, public health precautions were strictly adhered to.

The Clinton County Health Department is doing contact tracing.

In the meantime, all students will be learning from home until October 5th. School leaders will then reassess.

The goal is to see how effective their measures like social distancing, mask wearing and disinfecting classrooms have been.

