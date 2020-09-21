Advertisement

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - An 11-year-old Florida boy and his father say there was no reason for the fifth grader’s teacher and principal to tell him his Hooters-themed mask was “offensive to women” and couldn’t be worn at school.

Greg Golba and his 11-year-old son Ian don’t understand why the boy had to remove his Hooters mask on Tuesday at Sunset Park Elementary School in Windermere, Florida. The mask is orange with the word “Hooters” written on it multiple times in white font.

“I don’t think it’s offensive at all. It’s just a restaurant,” Ian said.

However, the fifth grader says his teacher told him it was not appropriate for school, and when he asked why, she told him to go ask the principal. Ian did just that.

“He told me to take it off three times, and I asked him why. He just said to take it off. So, I took it off, and I had to wear a different mask,” Ian said.

The 11-year-old put on a second mask he had with him. But his father says he doesn’t understand why Ian had to remove the original mask at all.

“The principal told me it was deemed offensive to women and inappropriate,” Golba said. “There is nothing offensive or derogatory about this mask.”

Golba says Ian has worn the Hooters mask to school for four weeks and was only told twice recently to remove it.

“We go there as a family. We eat there... They have the best chocolate cakes,” Golba said.

The district does not comment on discipline matters but says the Hooters mask violates student dress code, which reads in part, “The principal at each school reserves the right to determine what appropriate dress is for the school.”

Ian wants to continue wearing the mask to school but says he will remove it if asked to do so.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'It's just a restaurant': Fifth grader told not to wear Hooters face mask at Fla. school

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.

National

A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All the winners accepted their awards virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony,

National

Deputies find 1 woman dead, 1 chained to bed at Texas home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deputies determined the two victims cleaned houses for the suspect, who told them he had revealing photos of one of them.

News

Sen. Patrick Leahy recalls fondest memories with RBG

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura sat down with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy to talk about his fondest memories with RBG.

Latest News

News

Addiction recovery walk hosted online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
For its eighth year, the Step Into Action Recovery Walk didn’t require any walking, just listening.

News

Step into Action walk moves online

Updated: 3 hours ago
For its eighth year -- the Step Into Action Recovery Walk -- didn't require any walking -- just listening.

News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy remembers RBG

Updated: 3 hours ago
Washington correspondent Kyle Midura sat down with Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy to talk about his fondest memories

News

Constitutional law professor weighs in on future of SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
As the country continues to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republicans and Democrats are clashing over her replacement.

News

Country’s first black person to earn bachelor’s honored

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Erin Brown
Vermont is home to the first black person to get a degree from an American college or university, and the state honored him Sunday.

News

Alexander Twilight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Vermont is home to the first black person to get a degree from an American college or university. And Sunday the state honored him.