CityPlace partnership could create union jobs, affordable housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A partnership is in the works to create union jobs and affordable housing for the Burlington CityPlace project.

Vermont AFL-CIO is pursuing a partnership with Devonwood, the developer behind the project in the Queen City.

The goal is to get what’s called Housing Investment Trust funding, pending approval from the federal government.

We’re told that would guarantee all construction jobs on the CityPlace project be union jobs, which would be hundreds of people.

The union also says 89 of the units built would be affordable housing units.

