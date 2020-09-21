Advertisement

Fletcher fire damages wood shop

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FLETCHER, Vt. (WCAX) - A wood shop fire had crews busy in Fletcher Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the call came in for a building on fire at Shore Road around 3 p.m. They believe it started on a wall outside. The owners were home at the time and made it out safely. Neighboring departments helped bring the fire under control quickly. The exact cause remains under investigation.

