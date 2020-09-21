Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of solicitation
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will likely not face trial in Florida for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.
Florida prosecutors said Monday they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year.
That makes it likely that misdemeanor charges against Kraft and other customers will be dropped: The recordings are the only known evidence against them.
The state attorney general’s office said it decided not to take the case to the Florida Supreme Court because a loss could have resulted in the compromise of future, unrelated law enforcement investigations.
Related Stories:
Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case
Patriots owner’s prostitution case heads to appellate court
Kraft trial postponed while prosecutors appeal video ruling
Judge: Kraft’s prosecutors cannot use massage parlor video
Kraft ordered to appear as 3-day hearing ends
Kraft’s lawyers want sex tapes thrown out
Attorneys for Kraft set to challenge sex video
Gossip site can be subpoenaed over Kraft tape
Attorneys accuse police, prosecutors of leaking Kraft video
Prosecutors plan to release Robert Kraft massage videos
Lawyer: Video of sex act invades Robert Kraft’s privacy
NFL aims to handle Kraft case like any other conduct matter
Vermont man charged with soliciting a prostitute in Florida
Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitute
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)