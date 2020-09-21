Advertisement

Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of solicitation

Robert Kraft-File photo
Robert Kraft-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will likely not face trial in Florida for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

Florida prosecutors said Monday they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year.

That makes it likely that misdemeanor charges against Kraft and other customers will be dropped: The recordings are the only known evidence against them.

The state attorney general’s office said it decided not to take the case to the Florida Supreme Court because a loss could have resulted in the compromise of future, unrelated law enforcement investigations.

