Help for Vermonters struggling with thoughts of self-harm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

As of Friday, 77 people died by suicide in Vermont this year already. Three of them this month.

The Suicide Prevention Lifeline is one of many resources available to anyone who may be struggling with thoughts of self-harm.

Vermont mental health organizations are also highlighting the help that’s available and easy to access right in peoples' communities.

“There is help available for you. There is help out there for you. There’s treatment in your community with trained providers. We are here for you. And that what you’re experiencing is treatable. Suicidal feelings are temporary even though it may not feel like it. And we are here for you,” said Dillon Burns of Vermont Care Partners.

Watch the video for more of our Cat Viglienzoni’s conversation with Burns about resources that are available to help.

All week on the Channel 3 News at 4 p.m., we’re going to highlight the information you need to know. Tuesday, it’s how to spot the signs and symptoms of suicide.

TO FIND HELP:

VERMONT CARE PARTNERS INTAKE & CRISIS LINES: https://vermontcarepartners.org/intake-and-crisis-lines/

HOTLINES & SCREENING TOOLS:

-Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) -- www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

-VT Crisis Text Line: Text “VT” to 741741

Text VT to 741741 - Crisis Text Line is FREE - 24/7 support.

You get an automated text response first, and then a response from a trained crisis counselor. They work with you until you are cool and calm and have a positive plan for next steps.

-The Trevor Project: www.thetrevorproject.org

Trevor Lifeline: 866-488-7386 www.TrevorSpace.org Trevor Chat: 202-304-1200 Trevor Text: Text the word “Trevor”

Providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth.

-Vermont Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline - 800-228-7395

-Vermont Statewide Sexual Violence Hotline - 800-489-7273

-VTHelplink.org: 802-565-LINK

Connects people to the drug and alcohol support services they need.

-Trans Lifeline: www.translifeline.org 877-565-8860

-Veterans Crisis Line: www.veteranscrisisline.net 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and PRESS 1

-Mental Health Agency Crisis Line Numbers by Region: https://vermontcarepartners.org/crisis-lines/

PDF Download https://vtspc.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/VT-crisis-lines-resource.pdf

-Vermont 211:

• Dial 2-1-1 anywhere in Vermont or visit www.Vermont211.org to get live referral help to public and private state and community services.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.