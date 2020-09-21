Advertisement

Local chiropractor sees uptick in business as more work from home

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether your work-from-home setup is well made, there is still a significant difference from being in the office. But without a proper work from home space, that can lead to health issues, something one chiropractic group is taking note of.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development is still recommending that work be done from home when employees are able to.

“The jaw pain was getting really really intense, and it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even open my mouth to eat things," said Briana Naoum.

For Naoum, working from home has been an adjustment, spending more time feeling stuck to a single place and being stagnant has created some significant pain.

“I’m not getting up to move around to talk with other people in my office as much," she said.

Mahoney Chiropractic Group in Colchester says she’s not alone.

“I do know our phone is ringing really frequently, and it keeps the front desk staff really busy for sure," said Dr. Cody Brown with Mahoney Chiropractic.

In August alone, Mahoney Chiropractic group saw 40 new patients, a number they say is a significant increase.

Dr. Brown says typically they get calls from people looking to add a chiropractor to their healthcare regimen. Now, new people are calling in with specific pain, or old clients are calling about returning issues. Specifics and issues he says are stemming largely from tension everyone is feeling.

“We are seeing a very pervasive level of stress we have never seen before," said Dr. Brown.

And with work from home policies appearing to be here to stay, so are some health issues.

“We are also seeing the people who have good office set-ups but are stuck at their computer," he said.

Even with a good working from home set up, chiropractors say it can affect your health. They say then adding stress into the equation can result in pain all over the body.

“Normally back pain, that’s our bread and butter, we can definitely help with that. Any kid of radiant pain down the legs is a huge indicator you should come in and get that taken care of. Upper back pain, shoulder pain, headaches, even jaw pain, we can help with that," said Dr. Cody Brown with Mahoney Chiropractic.

Brown also says that they have seen a noticeable increase in people coming to them for doctors notes to request bringing office chairs home or to request to have office chairs bought for them by their employer.

Although Mahoney Chiropractic would encourage regular visits, if that isn’t an option, Dr. Brown says early intervention is always the way to go.

“We have found that the earlier you can take care of a problem the less likely it is going to affect you long-term and the faster it is going to resolve," said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown does recommend if you are working from home make sure you are taking the time to get up and stretch, move and breathe to open up the chest and shoulders.

And Naoum says she has only had four visits and has already seen a decrease in her jaw pain.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Working from home takes a toll on your body

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Working from home can be taking a toll on your body if you are not working in a proper set up. One Chiropractor WCAX spoke with says those home workspaces are actually driving in new visitors

News

Chiropractor sees uptick in business as more work from home

Updated: 1 hour ago
Working from home can be taking a toll on your body if you are not working in a proper set up. One Chiropractor WCAX spoke with says those home workspaces are actually driving in new visitors.

News

CityPlace partnership could create union jobs, affordable housing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A partnership is in the works to create union jobs and affordable housing for the Burlington CityPlace project.

News

Winooski man facing firearm charges holds child hostage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Winooski man is behind bars for holding a child hostage, and he’s already facing a slew of firearms-related charges.

Latest News

News

Multi-town pursuit starts at border, ends in Burlington

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A high speed pursuit involving several police departments started at the Canadian Border and ended at Burlington’s Battery Park.

News

Williamstown Middle and High School building closed for COVID cleaning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Students at Williamstown Middle and High School have the day off today, since the building is closed for cleaning.

News

Beekmantown Central School District moving online after reported COVID cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
One second grade student at Beekmantown Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. There’s also an assumed positive case for a teacher at Beekmantown Middle School.

News

Sen. Patrick Leahy recalls fondest memories with RBG

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura sat down with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy to talk about his fondest memories with RBG.

News

Addiction recovery walk hosted online

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
For its eighth year, the Step Into Action Recovery Walk didn’t require any walking, just listening.

News

Step into Action walk moves online

Updated: 7 hours ago
For its eighth year -- the Step Into Action Recovery Walk -- didn't require any walking -- just listening.