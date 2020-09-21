Local chiropractor sees uptick in business as more work from home

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Whether your work-from-home setup is well made, there is still a significant difference from being in the office. But without a proper work from home space, that can lead to health issues, something one chiropractic group is taking note of.

The Agency of Commerce and Community Development is still recommending that work be done from home when employees are able to.

“The jaw pain was getting really really intense, and it was getting to the point where I couldn’t even open my mouth to eat things," said Briana Naoum.

For Naoum, working from home has been an adjustment, spending more time feeling stuck to a single place and being stagnant has created some significant pain.

“I’m not getting up to move around to talk with other people in my office as much," she said.

Mahoney Chiropractic Group in Colchester says she’s not alone.

“I do know our phone is ringing really frequently, and it keeps the front desk staff really busy for sure," said Dr. Cody Brown with Mahoney Chiropractic.

In August alone, Mahoney Chiropractic group saw 40 new patients, a number they say is a significant increase.

Dr. Brown says typically they get calls from people looking to add a chiropractor to their healthcare regimen. Now, new people are calling in with specific pain, or old clients are calling about returning issues. Specifics and issues he says are stemming largely from tension everyone is feeling.

“We are seeing a very pervasive level of stress we have never seen before," said Dr. Brown.

And with work from home policies appearing to be here to stay, so are some health issues.

“We are also seeing the people who have good office set-ups but are stuck at their computer," he said.

Even with a good working from home set up, chiropractors say it can affect your health. They say then adding stress into the equation can result in pain all over the body.

“Normally back pain, that’s our bread and butter, we can definitely help with that. Any kid of radiant pain down the legs is a huge indicator you should come in and get that taken care of. Upper back pain, shoulder pain, headaches, even jaw pain, we can help with that," said Dr. Cody Brown with Mahoney Chiropractic.

Brown also says that they have seen a noticeable increase in people coming to them for doctors notes to request bringing office chairs home or to request to have office chairs bought for them by their employer.

Although Mahoney Chiropractic would encourage regular visits, if that isn’t an option, Dr. Brown says early intervention is always the way to go.

“We have found that the earlier you can take care of a problem the less likely it is going to affect you long-term and the faster it is going to resolve," said Dr. Brown.

Dr. Brown does recommend if you are working from home make sure you are taking the time to get up and stretch, move and breathe to open up the chest and shoulders.

And Naoum says she has only had four visits and has already seen a decrease in her jaw pain.

