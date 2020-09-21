Local fire departments remember chief who died from injuries on the job

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local firefighters are remembering one of their own after a chief dies from injuries on the job.

We’re told Second Assistant Chief James Brooks Jr. with the Whitehall Fire Department was hurt while responding to a structure fire in Dresden, New York back in May.

In a Facebook post, crews say his aorta was torn and he was flow to the hospital. During surgery, Chief Brooks reportedly had three strokes and was confined to a wheelchair and could only use his right arm.

He died Friday morning.

The Rutland Town Fire Department said in a Facebook post, “We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of one of our former members Jim Brooks."

