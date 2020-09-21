Advertisement

Local fire departments remember chief who died from injuries on the job

Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire
Fire Chief after injuries from May structure fire(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local firefighters are remembering one of their own after a chief dies from injuries on the job.

We’re told Second Assistant Chief James Brooks Jr. with the Whitehall Fire Department was hurt while responding to a structure fire in Dresden, New York back in May.

In a Facebook post, crews say his aorta was torn and he was flow to the hospital. During surgery, Chief Brooks reportedly had three strokes and was confined to a wheelchair and could only use his right arm.

He died Friday morning.

The Rutland Town Fire Department said in a Facebook post, “We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of one of our former members Jim Brooks."

