Local fire departments remember chief who died from injuries on the job
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITEHALL, N.Y. (WCAX) - Local firefighters are remembering one of their own after a chief dies from injuries on the job.
We’re told Second Assistant Chief James Brooks Jr. with the Whitehall Fire Department was hurt while responding to a structure fire in Dresden, New York back in May.
In a Facebook post, crews say his aorta was torn and he was flow to the hospital. During surgery, Chief Brooks reportedly had three strokes and was confined to a wheelchair and could only use his right arm.
He died Friday morning.
The Rutland Town Fire Department said in a Facebook post, “We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of one of our former members Jim Brooks."
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.