Middlebury man killed in crash
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash in Panton on Sunday.
It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Route 22A.
Vermont State Police say James Warner, 69, of Middlebury, crashed his SUV into a tree.
Warner was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.