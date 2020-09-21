Advertisement

Middlebury man killed in crash

(Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash in Panton on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Route 22A.

Vermont State Police say James Warner, 69, of Middlebury, crashed his SUV into a tree.

Warner was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Truck driver crashes into museum fleeing hit and run

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A hit and run in Ludlow ends with a tractor trailer wedged between some trees and a museum.

News

Vt. attorney general: Cleared Burlington cops have rights, too

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Protesters seeking racial justice and the firing of three Burlington police officers have now been camped out in Battery Park for a month.

News

More COVID-related suspensions, sanctions at area colleges

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More COVID-19-related suspensions and sanctions at colleges in our region.

News

Farm relief available

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The deadline for Vermont farmers to apply for COVID-19 relief funds is quickly approaching. And that includes farmers who grow hemp.

News

Ballots being mailed out to all registered Vermont voters

Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’s off to the races for the November general election. For the first time ever, ballots started going out in the mail on Monday and will be sent to all registered voters in Vermont.

Latest News

News

UVM Faculty Senate approves changes to spring semester

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The University of Vermont Faculty Senate has approved changes to the spring semester due to the pandemic.

News

Vermont kids build their own fun at Lego Club

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Scott Fleishman
Some kids in the Upper Valley are getting a chance to build up some fun over the next few weeks! Our Scott Fleishman explains from Hartford.

News

Vt. attorney general: Cleared Burlington cops have rights, too

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont's attorney general says while it's important to recognize the legal rights of protesters camped out in Burlington, the police officers they want fired have rights, too.

News

CityPlace partnership could create union jobs, affordable housing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A partnership is in the works to create union jobs and affordable housing for the Burlington CityPlace project.

News

Farm relief available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The deadline for Vermont farmers to apply for COVID-19 relief funds is quickly approaching. And that includes farmers who grow hemp.