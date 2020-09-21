Middlebury man killed in crash

PANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash in Panton on Sunday.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Route 22A.

Vermont State Police say James Warner, 69, of Middlebury, crashed his SUV into a tree.

Warner was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call state police in New Haven at 802-388-4919.

