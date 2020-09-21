Advertisement

More COVID-related suspensions, sanctions at area colleges

SUNY Plattsburgh
SUNY Plattsburgh(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - More COVID-19-related suspensions and sanctions at colleges in our region.

There was another round of suspensions at SUNY Plattsburgh.

According to a letter from university President Alexander Enyedi, 15 on-campus students allegedly gathered in a residence hall in violation of social distancing, face-covering and other requirements.

They had to leave their dormitories and won’t be allowed on campus until further notice, pending negative COVID tests.

A separate campus judicial process will determine what happens next for them.

Enyedi said he’s “disappointed to have to take such a step, now for the third time this semester. But these are the steps that will be taken when there are clear violations that potentially jeopardize our safe return to campus.”

At Middlebury College, 22 students were sanctioned this weekend for violating campus COVID policies.

Their on-campus housing privileges are revoked and the students cannot visit, study or take courses on campus.

Dean of Students Derek Doucet says he can’t detail the students' conduct because of privacy concerns, but he said there is nothing more important than the health and safety of the Middlebury community.

