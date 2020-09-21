Advertisement

More sunshine on the way, with warmer temperatures.

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will continue to dominate our weather today, with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight won’t be quite as cold as the past few nights, with lows mainly in the 30s. Fall officially arrives Tuesday at 9:30 AM. A few high clouds are possible east, otherwise expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

Dry weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday, with highs getting into the 70s, with possibly a few upper 70s Thursday. A weak cold front will come through Thursday night into Friday, but will only bring a few showers. We really need rain. The weekend will be dry and mild, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

