National Guard to do large training exercise in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Soldiers and Airmen of the Vermont National Guard’s 15th Civil Support Team are planning multiple exercises Monday near the Barre Auditorium.

They say it may look like an emergency, but it’s just a training.

Things will start in the morning and last most of the day. It includes building monitoring, scanning for chemical, biological, and nuclear elements, building and room searches.

The Vermont National Guard’s 15th Civil Support Team helps local civilian authorities during the actual or potential use of Weapons of Mass Destruction and all hazards.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.