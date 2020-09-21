NH child advocate office expands oversight jurisdiction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A watchdog office for New Hampshire’s child welfare system is expanding its jurisdiction to include oversight over any agency or organization that contracts with the state to provide services to children.

The Office of the Child Advocate was created several ago as an independent oversight agency for the state Division of Children, Youth and Families.

A new law signed this summer expands its oversight.

The office’s director says that means it no longer will have to wait for children to be abused or neglected before helping them.

