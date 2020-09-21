Advertisement

NH child advocate office expands oversight jurisdiction

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A watchdog office for New Hampshire’s child welfare system is expanding its jurisdiction to include oversight over any agency or organization that contracts with the state to provide services to children.

The Office of the Child Advocate was created several ago as an independent oversight agency for the state Division of Children, Youth and Families.

A new law signed this summer expands its oversight.

The office’s director says that means it no longer will have to wait for children to be abused or neglected before helping them.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

