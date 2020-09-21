Northern NY movie theater pushes to reopen

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A push from North Country movie theater owners to reopen.

Cumberland 12 Cinemas in Plattsburgh-- the sister theater to the Essex Cinemas in Essex Junction-- says they have been successful in Vermont and would bring a similar plan to New York.

The theater has switched over to electronic tickets and assigned seating, upgraded air filters and amped up their cleaning process.

But owners say the bills are still coming in and they can’t reopen without guidance from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York.

Business leaders want to know why the state’s plans of reopening by region stalled.

“Let’s look at reopening maybe one region first. Let it be the North Country. Let’s start it region by region if that’s the way the state would feel more comfortable and would be totally consistent with how they began this whole process in the beginning,” said Garry Douglas of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

An estimated 10,000 New Yorkers are out of work because movie theaters are shuttered.

And they’re not the only business left in limbo, other entertainment businesses like arcades don’t have reopening guidance either.

Lawmakers say as the temperatures start to cool, the state needs to figure out its plans for indoor entertainment for families.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.