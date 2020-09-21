NY halts commercial evictions, groups demand aid for renters

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York commercial tenants are protected from evictions and foreclosures through Oct. 20 under a new executive order announced Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the executive order helps commercial tenants and mortgagors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic restrictions to reduce its spread.

He said those tenants can use the extra time to catch up on rent or their mortgage or to renegotiate their lease terms to avoid foreclosure.

