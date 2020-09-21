Police ID remains found in Searsburg, rule death a homicide

SEARSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have identified a woman whose remains were found last year in Searsburg and they are calling her death a homicide.

Last September, police found human remains in a gravel pit on Somerset Road.

After using DNA analysis, investigators have identified the victim as Jessica Hildenbrandt, 43, of Ballston Spa, New York.

Jessica "Red" Hildenbrandt (Vt. State Police)

Police say Hildenbrandt also went by “Red” and she spent time in Vermont, especially around Bennington.

She was last in touch with her family in July of last year.

While her death has been ruled a homicide, the cause is currently undetermined.

Vermont State Police would like to hear from anyone who saw Hildenbrandt last summer or who might have information relevant to the investigation. Call Det. Sgt. Samuel Truex at the barracks in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421 or email him at samuel.truex@vermont.gov.

