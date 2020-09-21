Advertisement

Police officers get 2 new bikes for sisters sharing 1

‘It’s the only bike we have’
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.(Source: Detroit Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (Gray News) – Two sisters used to have to share a single bike. Now, each has her own new set of wheels to pedal around their neighborhood.

The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get them the bicycles after originally buying them ice cream.

“How come you guys only have one bike?” one of the officers said in a DPD Facebook post.

One of the girls said they take turns and share the bike.

“It’s the only bike we have,” she said, according to the department’s post.

Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

The post shows the girls on their new bikes with big smiles on their faces.

Another picture shows the officers with the girls' family, standing behind their shiny wheels.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Democratic senator backs Republican for Vt. lieutenant governor

Updated: moments ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
A Democratic Chittenden County senator is endorsing the Republican candidate for Vermont lieutenant governor. Sen. Debbie Ingram ran for the state's number two job as a Democrat and lost in the primary. Our Calvin Cutler reports on the reasoning behind the political shakeup.

News

Vermont to get millions in tobacco settlement

Updated: moments ago

News

Help for Vermonters struggling with thoughts of self-harm

Updated: moments ago
September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month.

National Politics

Trump to make court pick by Saturday, before Ginsburg burial

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, LISA MASCARO and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
President Donald Trump said Monday he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week’s end, before Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried, launching a monumental Senate confirmation fight ahead of the November election.

Latest News

National Politics

Watchdog: Millions in danger of missing virus relief payouts

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

News

Using Legos to help build a sense of normalcy for kids

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Hartford Parks and Recreation is hosting a Lego Club where kids get to build up some confidence while building cool creations. Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Jay McDonough, the superintendent of Recreation Programs in Hartford to find out more.

National

Wall Street falls, S&P 500 down 1.2% as global markets swoon

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%.

News

Vermont to get millions in tobacco settlement

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Millions of dollars are heading to Vermont after a settlement with five major tobacco companies.

News

Latest turn of the spigot leaves some Vermont businesses out in the cold

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont hotels can now operate at 100% capacity and restaurants can seat some guests at the bar. Businesses say that's a huge help heading into foliage season. But as our Kiernan Brisson reports, not everyone is seeing the benefit.

News

Northern NY movie theater pushes to reopen

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Owners say the bills keep coming in but they can't reopen without guidance from the governor.