Support your local farms with a stroll

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Meander along all the state’s farm trails using a brand new map.

The Vermont Farm Walks Initiative created the Farm Walk Trail Network to connect people with nearby farms. Locals like Nancy Rabinowitz and Sarah Powell say it’s easy to take part.

“We walk the farm trail, which is pretty private,” Rabinowitz said. “It’s a five-mile loop, so we don’t always bump into people, but it’s just gorgeous.”

“Walking is something that almost anyone can do,” Powell said. "It’s really for anyone.”

One option that’s had a walking trail since 1984 is Shelburne Farms. Program Director Megan Camp says visitors get a first-hand look at operations while enjoying the scenery.

“One of the things about walking is it slows you down because at the heart of what is behind farming is a connection to the land," Camp said.

Thirteen farms from northern to southern Vermont are inviting the public to stroll through their properties. Lisa Chase, with the Vermont Tourism Research Center and the UVM Extension, says the program is a perfect way to promote agritourism.

“Farms were looking for ways to let people know they’re still open," Chase said. "So we started this initiative to highlight the farms that are open to visitors.”

She also says now you can get a look at some local farms like never before.

“Included on the list are not only farms that have been around for a while with trails but other farms that signed up and opened up to visitors," Chase said.

Check out the complete map of participating properties and information on how you can sign yours up.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.