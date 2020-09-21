Truck driver crashes into museum fleeing hit and run

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - A hit and run in Ludlow ends with a tractor trailer wedged between some trees and a museum.

It all started this morning with a hit and run at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Andover Street in Ludlow. We don’t know what was hit, but we do know that shortly after police were called to the Black River Academy Museum for a crash involving a tractor trailer. The truck was wedged between the building and trees.

Police say the driver Joshua Stewart (36) of Arkansas. Stewart told police his GPS sent him up Smith Street where he got his truck stuck. He claims he was on his way to a truck stop, but police say he was fleeing from the earlier hit and run. After confirming Stewart was involved in the hit and run, based on a witness description and damage under his truck, they tried to arrest him, but police say Stewart resisted.

“Once we realized we had a leave of a scene of accident crime, I tried to take the individual into custody and he resisted, so we had to use some non-lethal force against him, some pepper spray," says Patrolman Jeffrey Warfle with the Ludlow Police Department.

Stewart complained of chest pains, but police say he’s now fine.

There were initially no signs of impairment, but after about eight hours of being in police custody Stewart took a sobriety test and police say he had a small amount of alcohol in his system.

Stewart is still in custody tonight. He will be charged with resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and gross negligent operation of a vehicle. Police believe he has no ties to the area.

Patrolman Warfle tells WCAX no one was seriously injured.

