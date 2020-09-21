UVM Faculty Senate approves changes to spring semester
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Faculty Senate has approved changes to the spring semester due to the pandemic.
They voted 67-1 on Monday to pass the resolution which calls for seven modifications.
Classes will start on February 1 and end on May 11.
Class will be held on Presidents Day but will not be held on Town Meeting Day.
Another big change-- there will be no spring break.
The Faculty Senate also agreed to have a modified exam week, have “reading days” and no class on March 24 and April 15.
