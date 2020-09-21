UVM Faculty Senate approves changes to spring semester

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Faculty Senate has approved changes to the spring semester due to the pandemic.

They voted 67-1 on Monday to pass the resolution which calls for seven modifications.

Classes will start on February 1 and end on May 11.

Class will be held on Presidents Day but will not be held on Town Meeting Day.

Another big change-- there will be no spring break.

The Faculty Senate also agreed to have a modified exam week, have “reading days” and no class on March 24 and April 15.

