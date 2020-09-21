Advertisement

Vermont community reconsiders rules after maskless parade

File photo
File photo(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont community is reviewing its requirements for parade permits after members of the town fire department held a parade to commemorate the 9/11 attacks without masks.

Acting Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Charles “Chuck” Wise says he “foolishly” assumed people would be wearing masks when he issued the permit granted so the Westminster Fire Department could walk 3.43 miles through the community to commemorate the 343 New York firefighters killed in the 2001 attack.

Wise said when he got to Bellows Falls the morning of Sept. 12 to watch the walk, none of the firefighters were wearing masks.

A representative of the Westminster Fire Department could not be reached for comment Monday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

AP

Work underway to rebuild 2 Interstate 89 bridges

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Work to rebuild two Interstate 89 bridges over the Connecticut River is underway but New Hampshire transportation officials say drivers will not encounter major changes for at least a year.

AP

Small plane from Vermont crash-lands in Pennsylvania

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A small plane traveling from Vermont crash-landed on a residential street in Pennsylvania, injuring the pilot and a passenger.

AP

Gas prices down in northern New England

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gas prices are falling across northern New England, particularly in New Hampshire.

AP

Cool temps push NH restaurants to rethink outdoor dining

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
With the arrival of cooler weather, New Hampshire restaurateurs are worried that outdoor dining will soon come to an end, necessitating changes to indoor dining guidelines to help restaurants survive until spring.

Latest News

News

National Guard to do large training exercise in Barre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
They say it may look like an emergency, but it’s just a training.

News

Adirondack Sports Council to discuss 2023 winter games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We expect to learn more Monday about the FISU Winter World University Games scheduled to happen in Lake Placid in 2023 in a virtual town hall.

News

North Country athletes fight for fall sports season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
New York families are asking the state to lift the ban on high school fall sports deemed “high contact," including football, rugby, volleyball and hockey.

News

Local fire departments remember chief who died from injuries on the job

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Second Assistant Chief James Brooks Jr. with the Whitehall Fire Department died Friday morning.

News

Sen. Patrick Leahy recalls fondest memories with RBG

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Our Washington correspondent Kyle Midura sat down with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy to talk about his fondest memories with RBG.

News

Local chiropractor sees uptick in business as more work from home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Working from home can be taking a toll on your body if you are not working in a proper setup. One chiropractor WCAX News spoke with says those home workspaces are actually driving in new visitors.