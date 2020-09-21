Advertisement

Vermont kids build their own fun at Lego Club

Vermont kids build their own fun at Lego Club.
Vermont kids build their own fun at Lego Club.(WCAX)
By Scott Fleishman
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Welcome to the first day of Lego Club! It’s a program offered by Hartford Parks and Recreation.

Ten kids signed up for the first session which runs about a month.

Each week they pick a couple of themes at random. This week they’re building games and robots.

Plenty of sanitary and safety precautions are in place. Each kid had their own prepackaged bunch of Legos and, of course, masks on, covering some big smiles.

“I made a robot family. I made two cats, two kids and a dad,” said Brianna Pelland, 9.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Did anything give you the idea to do that?

Brianna Pelland: My brother.

“It was very fun for me to know that I’m going to get out of the house and go somewhere and play with Legos,” said Jack Fallon, 8.

“It’s really important to get these kids outside, to get them socializing and doing things that they like, trying to be kids again,” said Jay McDonough, the superintendent of Recreation Programs in Hartford.

Hartford Parks and Rec has activities for all ages, including teen hikes up Mount Tom, fly fishing and belly dancing virtual classes, as well. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Truck driver crashes into museum fleeing hit and run

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
A hit and run in Ludlow ends with a tractor trailer wedged between some trees and a museum.

News

Vt. attorney general: Cleared Burlington cops have rights, too

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Protesters seeking racial justice and the firing of three Burlington police officers have now been camped out in Battery Park for a month.

News

More COVID-related suspensions, sanctions at area colleges

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
More COVID-19-related suspensions and sanctions at colleges in our region.

News

Farm relief available

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The deadline for Vermont farmers to apply for COVID-19 relief funds is quickly approaching. And that includes farmers who grow hemp.

News

Ballots being mailed out to all registered Vermont voters

Updated: 14 minutes ago
It’s off to the races for the November general election. For the first time ever, ballots started going out in the mail on Monday and will be sent to all registered voters in Vermont.

Latest News

News

UVM Faculty Senate approves changes to spring semester

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
The University of Vermont Faculty Senate has approved changes to the spring semester due to the pandemic.

News

Vt. attorney general: Cleared Burlington cops have rights, too

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont's attorney general says while it's important to recognize the legal rights of protesters camped out in Burlington, the police officers they want fired have rights, too.

News

CityPlace partnership could create union jobs, affordable housing

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A partnership is in the works to create union jobs and affordable housing for the Burlington CityPlace project.

News

Middlebury man killed in crash

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police are trying to figure out what caused a deadly crash in Panton on Sunday.

News

Farm relief available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The deadline for Vermont farmers to apply for COVID-19 relief funds is quickly approaching. And that includes farmers who grow hemp.