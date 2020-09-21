Vermont kids build their own fun at Lego Club.

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Welcome to the first day of Lego Club! It’s a program offered by Hartford Parks and Recreation.

Ten kids signed up for the first session which runs about a month.

Each week they pick a couple of themes at random. This week they’re building games and robots.

Plenty of sanitary and safety precautions are in place. Each kid had their own prepackaged bunch of Legos and, of course, masks on, covering some big smiles.

“I made a robot family. I made two cats, two kids and a dad,” said Brianna Pelland, 9.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Did anything give you the idea to do that?

Brianna Pelland: My brother.

“It was very fun for me to know that I’m going to get out of the house and go somewhere and play with Legos,” said Jack Fallon, 8.

“It’s really important to get these kids outside, to get them socializing and doing things that they like, trying to be kids again,” said Jay McDonough, the superintendent of Recreation Programs in Hartford.

Hartford Parks and Rec has activities for all ages, including teen hikes up Mount Tom, fly fishing and belly dancing virtual classes, as well. Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.