Vermont to get millions in tobacco settlement

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are heading to Vermont after a settlement with five major tobacco companies.

The attorney general’s office announced in Burlington on Monday that the state will get $10.5 million over the next three years.

This settlement is connected to other settlements Vermont made in 2018 with 46 attorneys general and five major tobacco companies.

Monday, the AG’s office said this money for public health is coming at a welcome time during a public health crisis.

“So rather than wait years to duke out an arbitration in a costly manner, whether to what extent Vermont diligently enforced its tobacco statutes when we are confident Vermont did, we have negotiated with other states and those tobacco companies 75 cents to the dollar to Vermont now,” Assistant Vermont Attorney General Jamie Renner said.

“The money is coming to the tobacco fund, which is out of statutory designation for either tobacco purposes or other public health purposes,” said Chris Curtis, the chief of the public protection division.

Lawmakers in Montpelier will decide what to do with the money.

