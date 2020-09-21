Advertisement

Williamstown Middle and High School building closed for COVID cleaning

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont school district is dealing with a case of COVID-19 by shutting down a school building Monday.

Students at Williamstown Middle and High School have the day off today, since the building is closed for cleaning.

We’re told one person at the school tested positive for COVID-19. For the rest of the week, those students will be learning remotely.

However, the elementary school is still open.

Students in 6th and 7th grade are in a different part of the building than 8th through 12th. They will be in-person Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Even though the middle and high school building is closed on Monday, they will be offering a meal pick up.

