Work underway to rebuild 2 Interstate 89 bridges

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Work to rebuild two Interstate 89 bridges over the Connecticut River is underway but New Hampshire transportation officials say drivers will not encounter major changes for at least a year.

Site work on the $43.8 million project started this past week.

The Valley News reports that the first task is to build a new pier and deck that will serve as temporary travel lanes.

Jeffrey Potter, an engineer with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, says it’s a five-year project.

After work is completed on the new travels, southbound vehicles will be diverted onto them so that workers can remove the bridge’s deck and superstructure.

